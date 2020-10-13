Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $455,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.