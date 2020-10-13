Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $312,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

