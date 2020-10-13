Tiaa Fsb Sells 74,504 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $583,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

