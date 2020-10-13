Tiaa Fsb Buys 559,278 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.58% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $323,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

