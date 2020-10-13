iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.57% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $206,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 142,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 73,139 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

