Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 12.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $584,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $240.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.