Tiaa Fsb Purchases 44,950 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 3.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $264,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 172,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

