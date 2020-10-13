Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,149,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $642,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,920,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

