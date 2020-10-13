Tiaa Fsb Sells 269,975 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $716,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $229.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

