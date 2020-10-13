Tiaa Fsb Has $1.31 Billion Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,311,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $185.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

