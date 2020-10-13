Tiaa Fsb Has $3.34 Billion Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,470,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,343,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.