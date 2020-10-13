Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.33). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting The Boeing & Montague International
Contrasting The Boeing & Montague International
Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share
Critical Comparison: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Rivals
Critical Comparison: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Rivals
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
Head to Head Survey: Aurora Cannabis vs. Its Rivals
Head to Head Survey: Aurora Cannabis vs. Its Rivals
Analyzing First Physicians Capital Group and Universal Health Services
Analyzing First Physicians Capital Group and Universal Health Services


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report