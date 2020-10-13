State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,257 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $411,397.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,034.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at $39,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,675 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

