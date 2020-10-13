Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.09). CONMED posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. CONMED had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.12 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,172.50, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

