Sleep Number’s (SNBR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of SNBR opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

