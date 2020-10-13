ATLANT Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $824,653.26 and $428.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

