PlayGame Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $55,049.23 and $2,529.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00270487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00099722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01484856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00155302 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

