Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0006

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 123.1% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $988.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00270487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00099722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01484856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00155302 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

