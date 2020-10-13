Origin Protocol (OGN) One Day Volume Tops $11.25 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $11.25 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.04834423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,213,281 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

