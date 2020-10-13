AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

