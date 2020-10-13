AvalonBay Communities Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.13.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.