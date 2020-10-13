Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. Masimo has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $258.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,668 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

