Exosis Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $27,749.95 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,515.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.06 or 0.03343871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.30 or 0.02112791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00436143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.01102473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00636744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 623,553 coins and its circulating supply is 458,553 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.