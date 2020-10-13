Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after acquiring an additional 609,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

