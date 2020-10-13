Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VF (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,923 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,337% compared to the typical volume of 273 put options.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VF by 213.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

