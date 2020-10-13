BidaskClub Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

