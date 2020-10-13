BidaskClub Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,883 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

