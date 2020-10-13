Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of MORN opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.29. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $184.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,216 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $1,429,770.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,833,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,941,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,799,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,187,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 97.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 91.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 122,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 58,780 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

