Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after acquiring an additional 911,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

