Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after acquiring an additional 911,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
