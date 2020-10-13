NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

NVDA stock opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.96 and a 200-day moving average of $395.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

