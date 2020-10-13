Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.