Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Analyst Recommendations for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

