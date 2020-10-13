Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

