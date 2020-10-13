RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $893.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.