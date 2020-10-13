Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 251.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Renasant by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

