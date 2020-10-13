Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Scholastic’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scholastic by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AvalonBay Communities Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share
AvalonBay Communities Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share
Masimo Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Masimo Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Exosis Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges
Exosis Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges
SOLVE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges
SOLVE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges
Elastos Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week
Elastos Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week
Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report