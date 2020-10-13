Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scholastic by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.