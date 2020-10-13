Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Scholastic’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scholastic by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.