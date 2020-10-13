BidaskClub Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

SILK stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 608,709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,092,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AvalonBay Communities Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share
AvalonBay Communities Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share
Masimo Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Masimo Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Exosis Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges
Exosis Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges
SOLVE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges
SOLVE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges
Elastos Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week
Elastos Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week
Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report