BidaskClub Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Buy

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

SILK stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 608,709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,092,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

