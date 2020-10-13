BidaskClub Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $595.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.