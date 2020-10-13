South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

