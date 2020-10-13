South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Lowers MGP Ingredients to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers MGP Ingredients to Hold
Morningstar Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Morningstar Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Maxim Integrated Products Upgraded at BidaskClub
Maxim Integrated Products Upgraded at BidaskClub
NVIDIA Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
NVIDIA Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Universal Display Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Universal Display Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Primo Water Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Primo Water Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report