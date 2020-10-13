Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Surmodics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.