Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

