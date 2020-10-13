Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.
