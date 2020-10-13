BidaskClub Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Hold

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 213,769 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.