Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

