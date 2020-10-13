Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 517,001 shares of company stock worth $6,888,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $131,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

