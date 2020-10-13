Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

XLRN opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

