Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $302.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

