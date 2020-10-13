Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.