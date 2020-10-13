XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $413,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869 over the last three months. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

