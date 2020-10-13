Morgan Stanley Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $173.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $168.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

