Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $340.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $329.72 on Tuesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

